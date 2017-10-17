Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL.L)

BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments enters partnership with Entertainment One * MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS ENTERS GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ENTERTAINMENT ONE TO DEVELOP NEW PEPPA PIG ATTRACTIONS​

UPDATE 2-Merlin Entertainments bids for part of SeaWorld - source Oct 4 UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments Plc has approached marine park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc about a potential deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.