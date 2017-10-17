Edition:
Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL.L)

MERL.L on London Stock Exchange

375.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.70 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
374.30
Open
376.70
Day's High
378.10
Day's Low
371.50
Volume
7,440,307
Avg. Vol
2,995,973
52-wk High
537.50
52-wk Low
355.00

About

Merlin Entertainments plc is a United Kingdom-based entertainment company. The Company operates through three business segments: Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. Its products include Midway attractions, which are smaller, indoor attractions located in city centers or resorts, and Theme parks, which are... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): £3,823.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,019.57
Dividend: 2.40
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 48.73 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.05 11.32
ROE: -- 11.71 15.18

Latest News about MERL.L

BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments enters partnership with Entertainment One

* MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS ENTERS GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ENTERTAINMENT ONE TO DEVELOP NEW PEPPA PIG ATTRACTIONS​

Oct 17 2017

Merlin Entertainments bids for part of SeaWorld: source

UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments Plc has approached marine park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc about a potential deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Oct 04 2017

