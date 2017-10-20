Edition:
Metrogas SA (MET.BA)

MET.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

33.05ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.45 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
$32.60
Open
$32.70
Day's High
$33.75
Day's Low
$32.55
Volume
171,267
Avg. Vol
109,030
52-wk High
$33.90
52-wk Low
$8.82

About

MetroGAS S.A. is a gas distribution company. The Company is engaged in the provision of natural gas distribution public services. It distributes approximately 17% of the total natural gas supplied by the nine distribution companies. Its subsidiary, MetroENERGIA S.A., is engaged in the commercialization and/or transportation of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.11
Market Cap(Mil.): $9,089.61
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 275.03
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.75 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.67 11.32
ROE: -- 6.56 15.18

Competitors

  Price Chg
Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC) €18.41 -0.04
Oneok Partners LP (OKS) -- --
National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG.N) $57.62 -0.13
Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA (TGN.BA) $0.00 --
Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA (TGNA.BA) $0.00 --
Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA (TGNC.BA) $60.90 -0.10
Southern Company Gas (GAS.N) -- --

