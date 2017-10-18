Edition:
Magna International Inc (MG.TO)

MG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

69.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.62 (+2.37%)
Prev Close
$68.25
Open
$69.14
Day's High
$70.13
Day's Low
$68.90
Volume
834,374
Avg. Vol
964,764
52-wk High
$70.13
52-wk Low
$49.44

Magna International Inc. (Magna) is a global automotive supplier. The Company's segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. The Company's product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, active driver assistance, vision, closure, and roof... (more)

Beta: 1.49
Market Cap(Mil.): $20,356.77
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 367.80
Dividend: 0.28
Yield (%): 1.99

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.41 11.32
ROE: -- 9.55 15.18

BRIEF-Magna forms E-Powertrain joint venture in China

* Magna International - ‍has entered into a JV agreement with Huayu Automotive Systems Co, a subsidiary of Saic Motor​

Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Huayu Automotive Systems, Magna's unit to set up JV

* Says it, Magna International's unit plan to set up jv with registered capital at 200 million yuan ($30.20 million)

Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Magna International to build new paint line in Slovenia

* Magna to build new paint line in Slovenia to support Graz Vehicle production

Oct 17 2017

Canada's Magna joins BMW, Intel self-driving car project

Oct 10 Canadian auto parts producer Magna International Inc said on Tuesday it has joined a consortium including BMW and Intel Corp to develop a self-driving vehicle platform for the use of auto makers by 2020.

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel, Mobileye for autonomous driving technology

* Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye platform as an integrator to bring autonomous driving technology to the market Source text - () Further company coverage:

Oct 10 2017

Canadian car parts maker Magna wins Slovenia construction permit

LJUBLJANA, Oct 5 Slovenia has granted Canadian car parts maker Magna International a construction permit to build a paint factory in northeastern Slovenia, the Environment Ministry and Magna said on Thursday.

Oct 05 2017

BRIEF-Magna International says‍ reached a settlement agreement with plaintiffs in KS Centoco legal proceedings​

* Magna International Inc - ‍ reached a settlement agreement with plaintiffs in KS Centoco Ltd legal proceedings​

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Magna announces senior notes offering

* Magna International Inc - ‍Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 1.500% and will mature on September 25, 2027​

Sep 18 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX reaches near two-week high as energy shares climb

TORONTO, Sept 14 Canada's benchmark stock index posted its highest close in nearly two weeks on Thursday as stronger oil prices drove gains for energy companies, while food retailer Empire Company Ltd got a boost from stronger-than-expected results.

Sep 14 2017

BRIEF-Magna expands in Alabama with aluminum casting facility

* Magna International Inc - ‍expanding operations to add aluminum casting capabilities at its Kamtek facility in Birmingham, Alabama​

Sep 08 2017
  Price Chg
Aisin Seiki Co Ltd (7259.T) ¥6,110 --
Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N) $41.62 +0.38
Lear Corporation (LEA.N) $173.74 +1.20
Tenneco Inc (TEN.N) $64.01 +1.21
BorgWarner Inc. (BWA.N) $52.20 +0.15
Visteon Corp (VC.N) $123.88 +0.87
GKN plc (GKN.L) 303.40 +1.30
Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO) $78.98 -0.10
American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL.N) $18.70 +0.39

