Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAMM.L)
MGAMM.L on London Stock Exchange
301.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
301.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.20 (+0.07%)
0.20 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
301.30
301.30
Open
299.00
299.00
Day's High
305.90
305.90
Day's Low
299.00
299.00
Volume
103,671
103,671
Avg. Vol
348,609
348,609
52-wk High
338.40
338.40
52-wk Low
255.40
255.40
About
Morgan Advanced Materials plc, formerly The Morgan Crucible Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based engineering company. The Company is engaged in advanced materials science and engineering of ceramics, carbon and composites. The Company's segments include North America, Europe and Asia/Rest of World. The Company's principal... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£860.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|285.37
|Dividend:
|4.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18
LPC-Five banks line up €1.6bn debt for BC Partners’ Ceramtec buy
LONDON, Oct 11 Five banks have prepped €1.6bn of debt financing to back buyout group BC Partners’ acquisition of German industrial ceramics group Ceramtec, banking sources said.