Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L)
MGGT.L on London Stock Exchange
507.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.50 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
504.50
Open
507.50
Day's High
511.00
Day's Low
505.00
Volume
1,772,265
Avg. Vol
2,099,857
52-wk High
530.00
52-wk Low
407.40
About
Meggitt PLC is an engineering company. The Company designs and manufactures high performance components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense and other specialist markets, including energy, medical, industrial, test and automotive. The Company's segments are Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems (MABS), Meggitt Control Systems... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.61
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£3,933.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|775.78
|Dividend:
|5.05
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|59.04
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.88
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.79
|15.18
Britain's Meggitt on track to meet annual forecasts
LONDON, Aug 1 British auto and aircraft parts maker Meggitt reiterated its annual guidance for a 2 to 4 percent rise in organic revenue after it reported first-half results helped by currency moves and civil aerospace demand.
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 38 points higher at 7410.3 on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters. * ACACIA: The Tanzanian government and Barrick Gold have started talks to resolve a tax dispute involving the Canadian company's subsidiary Acacia Mining, the president's office said on Monday. * BHP: BHP Billiton on Tuesday denied commentary in a Brazilian newspaper that it has agreed to sell its stake in the Samarco iron ore mine to its