Magazine Luiza SA (MGLU3.SA)
MGLU3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
72.45BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 2.46 (+3.51%)
Prev Close
R$ 69.99
Open
R$ 71.00
Day's High
R$ 72.50
Day's Low
R$ 70.08
Volume
2,027,800
Avg. Vol
1,840,536
52-wk High
R$ 87.30
52-wk Low
R$ 8.39
About
Magazine Luiza SA is a Brazil-based company principally engaged in the retail sector. The Company's activities are divided into four segments: Retail, through physical stores and E-commerce sells various consumer goods, including home appliances, electronics, furniture, cosmetics, baby care accessories, toys and sport articles,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 13,808.35
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|190.59
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|56.57
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|19.45
|15.18