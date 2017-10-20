Edition:
Magazine Luiza SA (MGLU3.SA)

MGLU3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

72.45BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 2.46 (+3.51%)
Prev Close
R$ 69.99
Open
R$ 71.00
Day's High
R$ 72.50
Day's Low
R$ 70.08
Volume
2,027,800
Avg. Vol
1,840,536
52-wk High
R$ 87.30
52-wk Low
R$ 8.39

Magazine Luiza SA is a Brazil-based company principally engaged in the retail sector. The Company's activities are divided into four segments: Retail, through physical stores and E-commerce sells various consumer goods, including home appliances, electronics, furniture, cosmetics, baby care accessories, toys and sport articles,... (more)

Beta: 1.62
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 13,808.35
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 190.59
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 56.57 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.42 11.32
ROE: -- 19.45 15.18

