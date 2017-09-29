Migros Ticaret AS (MGROS.IS)

BRIEF-Competition Authority approves acquisition of 12 Migros and 8 Kipa stores by CarrefourSa Sept 29 CARREFOURSA CARREFOUR SABANCI TİCARET MERKEZİ AS:

BRIEF-Migros reaches collective bargaining agreement with labor union * SAYS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LABOUR UNION ON COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT‍​

BRIEF-Migros Ticaret Q2 net loss widens to 117.5 million lira * Q2 NET LOSS OF 117.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 36.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Carrefoursa signs agreement with Migros and Tesco Kipa to takeover 20 stores in total * SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MIGROS AND TESCO KIPA TO TAKEOVER 12 MIGROS AND 8 KIPA STORES FOR 20 MILLION LIRA PLUS VAT‍​

BRIEF-DeA Capital unit completes transaction relating to put option on 9.75 pct stake in Migros * SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SUBSIDIARY KENAN INVESTMENTS COMPLETED THE TRANSACTIONS RELATING TO A PUT OPTION ON A STAKE OF 9.75 PCT IN MIGROS

BRIEF-Migros Ticaret Q1 net result turns to profit of 907.0 million lira * Q1 NET PROFIT OF 907.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 27.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO