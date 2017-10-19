Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (MHSM.NS)
MHSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
461.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Maharashtra Seamless Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing steel pipes and tubes. The Company operates through two segments: Steel Pipes & Tubes and Power - Electricity. It offers electric resistance welding (ERW) pipes, including mild steel (MS) and galvanized pipes and American Petroleum... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs30,893.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|67.00
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|1.08
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18