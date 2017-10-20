Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (MICP.PA)
MICP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
121.10EUR
20 Oct 2017
121.10EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.15 (+0.96%)
€1.15 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
€119.95
€119.95
Open
€119.60
€119.60
Day's High
€121.55
€121.55
Day's Low
€119.50
€119.50
Volume
694,147
694,147
Avg. Vol
449,278
449,278
52-wk High
€125.70
€125.70
52-wk Low
€92.11
€92.11
About
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (Michelin SCA) is a France-based company, which is mainly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of tires for a variety of vehicles. In addition, it publishes maps and guides, and offers digital products and services. The Company’s main activity is the production of tires... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.93
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€21,833.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|180.29
|Dividend:
|3.25
|Yield (%):
|2.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|36.89
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.65
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|5.58
|15.18