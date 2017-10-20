Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia SA (MILS3.SA)
MILS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
4.46BRL
20 Oct 2017
4.46BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.09 (-1.98%)
R$ -0.09 (-1.98%)
Prev Close
R$ 4.55
R$ 4.55
Open
R$ 4.64
R$ 4.64
Day's High
R$ 4.64
R$ 4.64
Day's Low
R$ 4.46
R$ 4.46
Volume
317,000
317,000
Avg. Vol
778,488
778,488
52-wk High
R$ 5.32
R$ 5.32
52-wk Low
R$ 3.26
R$ 3.26
About
Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the commercial equipment rental. The Company's activities are divided into two business units: Construction and Rental. The Construction division operates in the heavy construction market and offers construction works and services,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 783.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|175.59
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.98
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.24
|15.18