Mirgor SACIFIA (MIR.BA)
MIR.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
484.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$3.60 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
$480.40
Open
$487.00
Day's High
$496.00
Day's Low
$478.50
Volume
30,135
Avg. Vol
23,975
52-wk High
$509.00
52-wk Low
$258.00
About
Mirgor SACIFIA is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in the household electronics manufacture. The Company's activities are structured in two business segments: Automotive, which is specialized in the production and distribution of automotive air conditioning systems, gearboxes, heat exchanger units and wheel... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$87,120.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,519.20
|Dividend:
|0.16
|Yield (%):
|0.03
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24,820.37
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.06
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.79
|15.18