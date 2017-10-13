Edition:
United States

MCAN Mortgage Corp (MKP.TO)

MKP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.93CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.09 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
$17.02
Open
$17.13
Day's High
$17.13
Day's Low
$16.87
Volume
11,038
Avg. Vol
15,731
52-wk High
$17.33
52-wk Low
$13.10

Chart for

About

MCAN Mortgage Corporation (MCAN) is a Canada-based loan company and mortgage investment corporation. The Company's primary objective is to generate income by investing its corporate funds in a portfolio of mortgages (including single family residential, residential construction, non-residential construction and commercial... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): $394.52
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 23.30
Dividend: 0.37
Yield (%): 8.74

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about MKP.TO

BRIEF-MCAN Mortgage announces 15.6 pct increase in quarterly dividend

* MCAN Mortgage Corporation announces 15.6% increase in quarterly dividend

Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-MCAN Mortgage Corp reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.39

* MCAN Mortgage Corporation announces second quarter earnings and third quarter dividend of $0.32 per share

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-MCAN MORTGAGE CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.44

* MCAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 32% INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND 7% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

May 09 2017
» More MKP.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates