Edition:
United States

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MKS.L)

MKS.L on London Stock Exchange

346.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.20 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
346.70
Open
348.10
Day's High
350.30
Day's Low
345.20
Volume
6,936,364
Avg. Vol
7,426,251
52-wk High
397.80
52-wk Low
306.70

Chart for

About

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): £5,636.21
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,624.74
Dividend: 11.90
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 36.00 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.60 11.32
ROE: -- 11.40 15.18

Latest News about MKS.L

Fitch Affirms Marks and Spencer at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Marks and Spencer Group Plc's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and the Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation and Stable Outlook are supported by M&S's strong brand name, relatively stable customer base, its large scale, reputation for high quality in food and its steady credit metrics and profile. EBIT margins remain stea

Oct 13 2017

McDonald faces tough task to look good in M&S fashion

LONDON Jill McDonald picks up something of a poisoned chalice when she starts as boss of clothing at Marks & Spencer on Monday, with little room to maneuver as she tackles one of the biggest jobs in British retailing on her first foray into fashion.

Sep 28 2017

Shell eyes Asia, aims to expand electric vehicle recharging at fuel stations

LONDON Royal Dutch Shell aims to expand marketing operations in Asia and wants 20 percent of sales from its fuel stations worldwide to come from recharging electric vehicles and low carbon fuels by 2025, as the world shifts away from crude.

Sep 12 2017

UPDATE 1-Shell eyes Asia, aims to expand electric vehicle recharging at fuel stations

* Focus on downstream earnings as crude price falls (Adds comment in final two paragraphs)

Sep 12 2017

Shell eyes Asia, aims to expand vehicle recharging at fuel stations

LONDON, Sept 12 Royal Dutch Shell aims to expand marketing operations in Asia and wants 20 percent of sales from its fuel stations worldwide to come from recharging electric vehicles and low carbon fuels by 2025, as the world shifts away from crude.

Sep 12 2017

Former M&S executive Laura Wade-Gery joins John Lewis board

LONDON, Sept 8 Laura Wade-Gery, a former senior director of Marks & Spencer, has joined rival British retailer the John Lewis Partnership, it said on Friday.

Sep 08 2017

M&S in talks to transfer Hong Kong and Macau stores to franchise partner

Marks & Spencer has opened talks to sell its wholly owned Hong Kong and Macau stores to franchise partner Al-Futtaim, the British company said on Wednesday.

Aug 30 2017

M&S in talks to transfer Hong Kong and Macau stores to franchise partner

Aug 30 Marks & Spencer has opened talks to sell its wholly owned Hong Kong and Macau stores to franchise partner Al-Futtaim, the British company said on Wednesday.

Aug 30 2017

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

July 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11 points, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.16 percent ahead of the cash market open.

Jul 24 2017

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

July 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11 points, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Glencore PlC has signed an agreement to invest up to 66 million reais ($21 million) into Brazilian copper producer Paranapanema SA, the Brazilian firm said in a securities filing. * BAKKAVOR: Bakkavor, one of the biggest suppliers of ready meals to Marks & Spencer and Waitrose, is exploring plans for a stock market float that could value it at up to 1.5

Jul 24 2017
» More MKS.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates