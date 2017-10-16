Edition:
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFS.NS)

MMFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

422.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.65 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
Rs426.30
Open
Rs429.30
Day's High
Rs429.30
Day's Low
Rs418.25
Volume
135,988
Avg. Vol
2,104,017
52-wk High
Rs455.55
52-wk Low
Rs244.00

About

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited is a non-banking financial company (NBFC). The Company serves the financing needs of population residing in rural and semi-urban areas of India. The Company provides a range of retail products and services, such as financing vehicles for commercial and personal use, tractors, small... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs240,388.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 568.77
Dividend: 2.40
Yield (%): 0.57

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 57.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.28 11.32
ROE: -- 11.65 15.18

Latest News about MMFS.NS

BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services enters into share purchase deal with Inclusion Resources, unit

Oct 16 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services ‍approves raising of funds

Oct 6 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

Oct 06 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs

Sept 28 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approved allotment of NCDs worth upto 2 bln rupees

Aug 1 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth 1 bln rupees

July 31 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:

Jul 31 2017

BRIEF-India's Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services June-qtr consol profit down 46 pct

July 24 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:

Jul 24 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 20 bln rupees

June 23 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

Jun 23 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 5 bln

June 22 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:

Jun 22 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services to approve allotment of NCDs worth 2 bln rupees

June 14 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

Jun 14 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services seeks members' nod for up to 290 bln rupees NCD issue

May 15 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

May 15 2017
