MMI Holdings Ltd (MMIJ.J)

MMI Holdings' Namibian unit buys 70 pct stake in short-term insurer Quanta WINDHOEK, Aug 30 Financial services group MMI Holdings Namibia, a local unit of South African-listed MMI Holdings, has bought a 70 percent stake in short-term insurer Quanta Insurance, the companies said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-MMI Holdings FY diluted core HEPS seen between -5 and 5 pct * FY DILUTED CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO CHANGE BY BETWEEN -5 AND 5 PERCENT RELATIVE TO PREVIOUS YEAR

South African insurer MMI in lending, sales deal with African Bank JOHANNESBURG, June 12 South African life insurer MMI Holdings said it will start offering loans and take deposits as part of a deal with lender African Bank, as it looks to revive declining profits.