Metropole Television SA (MMTP.PA)
MMTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
20.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
20.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.05 (-0.27%)
€-0.05 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
€20.57
€20.57
Open
€20.68
€20.68
Day's High
€20.69
€20.69
Day's Low
€20.51
€20.51
Volume
147,879
147,879
Avg. Vol
107,430
107,430
52-wk High
€22.15
€22.15
52-wk Low
€15.16
€15.16
About
Metropole Television SA is a France-based audiovisual company that specializes in the production, distribution and marketing of television (TV) programs. It operates in three sectors: the M Six Channell, including M6, a TV channel, which broadcasts a range of programs, such as news, sports, documentaries, dramas, soap operas and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,593.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|126.41
|Dividend:
|0.85
|Yield (%):
|4.14
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.92
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.35
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.98
|15.18
BRIEF-M6 Metropole Television announces final price for acquisition of RTL Group’s radio operations in France
* M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION: FINAL PRICE FOR THE ACQUISITION OF RTL GROUP’S RADIO OPERATIONS IN FRANCE
BRIEF-RTL, Groupe M6 agree on lower price for RTL Radio (France)
* Says its board of directors and Groupe M6’s supervisory board unanimously approved an adjusted price for the planned acquisition of RTL Radio (France) by Groupe M6