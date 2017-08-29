Edition:
United States

Minda Industries Ltd (MNDA.NS)

MNDA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

838.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.90 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
Rs838.00
Open
Rs842.00
Day's High
Rs852.45
Day's Low
Rs834.00
Volume
11,893
Avg. Vol
105,874
52-wk High
Rs895.00
52-wk Low
Rs262.10

Chart for

About

Minda Industries Limited is a supplier of automotive solutions to original equipment manufacturers. The Company offers a range of products across various verticals of auto components, such as switching systems, acoustic systems and alloy wheels, among others. Its business divisions include Lighting Systems Division, Switch &... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.61
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs72,799.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 86.42
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.26

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.41 11.32
ROE: -- 9.55 15.18

Latest News about MNDA.NS

BRIEF-India's Minda Industries June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 238 million rupees versus 224.2 million rupees year ago

Aug 29 2017

BRIEF-Minda Industries seeks members' nod for approval of limits for loans up to 15 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for approval of limits for loans and investments for an amount up to 15 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2v1MUaP) Further company coverage:

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Minda Industries March-qtr consol profit rises

* Consol March quarter net profit 577.8 million rupees versus profit 425.5 million rupees year ago

May 16 2017

BRIEF-Tung Thih Electronic plans JV in India with Minda Industries

* Says it plans to set up a JV in India jointly with Minda Industries Ltd

Apr 27 2017

BRIEF-Minda Industries signs JV deal with Tung Thih Electronic, Taiwan

* Says signed joint venture agreement with Tung Thih Electronic Co. Ltd., (TTE), Taiwan

Apr 27 2017
» More MNDA.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates