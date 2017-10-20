Edition:
United States

Managem SA (MNG.CS)

MNG.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

1,669.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null19.00 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
null1,650.00
Open
null1,675.00
Day's High
null1,675.00
Day's Low
null1,669.00
Volume
1,418
Avg. Vol
2,051
52-wk High
null1,797.00
52-wk Low
null752.78

Chart for

About

Managem SA, formerly Bureau de Recherches Er de Participations Minieres SA, is a Morocco-based company engaged in the mining and hydrometallurgical industry. It provides metals, such as gold bullion, silver bullions and anodes, as well as cobalt cathodes; derivatives, including zinc oxide, copper sulfate and arsenic trioxide,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.63
Market Cap(Mil.): 16,675.49
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 9.99
Dividend: 21.00
Yield (%): 1.26

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.96 11.32
ROE: -- 9.95 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates