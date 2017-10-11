Edition:
United States

Mondi PLC (MNPJ.J)

MNPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

34,050.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

139.00 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
33,911.00
Open
34,181.00
Day's High
34,251.00
Day's Low
33,900.00
Volume
382,367
Avg. Vol
654,744
52-wk High
38,551.00
52-wk Low
25,900.00

Chart for

About

Mondi plc is a United Kingdom-based packaging and paper company. The Company is engaged in managing forests and producing pulp, paper and compound plastics for industrial and consumer packaging. The Company and Mondi Limited, under a dual listed company (DLC) structure, operate together as a single economic entity. The Company's... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.80
Market Cap(Mil.): £9,145.36
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 485.55
Dividend: 17.58
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.51 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.14 11.32
ROE: -- 11.75 15.18

Latest News about MNPJ.J

UPDATE 1-Mondi drags on Britain's FTSE, Provident Financial sinks

* Dunelm Group impresses with sales growth (Adds closing prices)

Oct 11 2017

Mondi drags on Britain's FTSE, Provident Financial sinks

LONDON, Oct 11 British shares dipped slightly on Wednesday after results from paper and packaging firm Mondi disappointed and sub-prime lender Provident Financial sank after a downgrade from Barclays.

Oct 11 2017
» More MNPJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates