Monsanto India Ltd (MNSN.NS)

MNSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,455.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs10.75 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs2,444.25
Open
Rs2,450.00
Day's High
Rs2,469.50
Day's Low
Rs2,425.00
Volume
739
Avg. Vol
10,945
52-wk High
Rs2,980.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,155.60

Chart for

About

Monsanto India Limited is an agricultural company. The Company is engaged in the business of production and sale of agricultural inputs, including chemicals, pesticides/herbicides and hybrid seeds. The Company's product portfolio includes agricultural and vegetable seeds, plant biotechnology traits and crop protection chemicals.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.44
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs42,217.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 17.26
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 1.23

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.97 11.32
ROE: -- 3.69 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates