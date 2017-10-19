Monsanto India Ltd (MNSN.NS)
MNSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,455.00INR
19 Oct 2017
2,455.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs10.75 (+0.44%)
Rs10.75 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs2,444.25
Rs2,444.25
Open
Rs2,450.00
Rs2,450.00
Day's High
Rs2,469.50
Rs2,469.50
Day's Low
Rs2,425.00
Rs2,425.00
Volume
739
739
Avg. Vol
10,945
10,945
52-wk High
Rs2,980.00
Rs2,980.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,155.60
Rs2,155.60
About
Monsanto India Limited is an agricultural company. The Company is engaged in the business of production and sale of agricultural inputs, including chemicals, pesticides/herbicides and hybrid seeds. The Company's product portfolio includes agricultural and vegetable seeds, plant biotechnology traits and crop protection chemicals.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs42,217.78
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|17.26
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|1.23
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.97
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.69
|15.18