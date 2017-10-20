Edition:
Mitel Networks Corp (MNW.TO)

MNW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.34 (+3.17%)
Prev Close
$10.72
Open
$10.76
Day's High
$11.16
Day's Low
$10.76
Volume
676,148
Avg. Vol
158,835
52-wk High
$11.23
52-wk Low
$8.50

About

Mitel Networks Corporation is a provider of business communications and collaboration software, services and solutions. The Company's segments include Cloud and Enterprise. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers. The Cloud segment sells and supports products that are deployed... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.47
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,309.15
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 118.25
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 11.32
ROE: -- 13.27 15.18

Competitors

  Price Chg
Panasonic Corporation (6752.T) ¥1,637 --
Toshiba Corp (6502.T) ¥335 --
NEC Corp (6701.T) ¥3,090 --
AT&T Inc. (T.N) $35.54 -0.15
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ.N) $49.53 +0.32
Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) €115.90 -1.50
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT.OQ) $78.81 +0.90
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE) €15.40 +0.05
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO.OQ) $34.25 +0.50
Alcatel Lucent SA (ALUA.PA) -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates