Molinos Agro SA (MOLA.BA)

MOLA.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

197.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.00 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
$196.00
Open
$196.00
Day's High
$197.00
Day's Low
$194.00
Volume
2,015
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
$250.00
52-wk Low
$180.00

About

Molinos Agro SA is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in the fishing and farming industry. The Company's activities are divided into five business areas: Commodities, Animal feed, Farm services, Biodiesel and Bulk export. The Commodities division is responsible for the wholesale of several grains. The Animal feed... (more)

No Ratios Available.

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 10.59 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.96 11.32
ROE: -- 9.85 15.18

