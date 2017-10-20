Edition:
United States

Multiplus SA (MPLU3.SA)

MPLU3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

39.88BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.44 (-3.48%)
Prev Close
R$ 41.32
Open
R$ 41.30
Day's High
R$ 41.32
Day's Low
R$ 39.58
Volume
881,300
Avg. Vol
281,458
52-wk High
R$ 49.08
52-wk Low
R$ 30.31

Chart for

About

Multiplus SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the operation of customer loyalty programs. The Company is active in the development and management of customer loyalty programs, marketing of rights of rewards redemption, creation of databases of individuals and companies, obtaining and processing information related to... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.65
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 6,470.39
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 162.25
Dividend: 0.70
Yield (%): 7.84

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.98 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.27 11.32
ROE: -- 12.24 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates