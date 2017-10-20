Edition:
Mpact Ltd (MPTJ.J)

MPTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,694.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

44.00 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
2,650.00
Open
2,650.00
Day's High
2,698.00
Day's Low
2,550.00
Volume
263,823
Avg. Vol
328,074
52-wk High
3,500.00
52-wk Low
2,200.00

Chart for

About

Mpact Limited is engaged in paper and plastics packaging businesses in Southern Africa. The Company also offers recovered paper and plastics collection, corrugated packaging, recycled-based cartonboard and containerboard, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms, styrene trays and plastic jumbo bins. Its segments include Paper,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.56
Market Cap(Mil.): R4,619.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 171.46
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 2.97

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.51 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.14 11.32
ROE: -- 11.75 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates