Mpact Ltd (MPTJ.J)
MPTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,694.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
44.00 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
2,650.00
Open
2,650.00
Day's High
2,698.00
Day's Low
2,550.00
Volume
263,823
Avg. Vol
328,074
52-wk High
3,500.00
52-wk Low
2,200.00
About
Mpact Limited is engaged in paper and plastics packaging businesses in Southern Africa. The Company also offers recovered paper and plastics collection, corrugated packaging, recycled-based cartonboard and containerboard, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms, styrene trays and plastic jumbo bins. Its segments include Paper,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.56
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R4,619.18
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|171.46
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|2.97
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.51
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.14
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.75
|15.18