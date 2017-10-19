Mercator Ltd (MRCT.NS)

Edition:
41.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.65 (+1.59%)
Prev Close
Rs41.00
Open
Rs40.80
Day's High
Rs42.20
Day's Low
Rs40.60
Volume
1,201,090
Avg. Vol
1,456,655
52-wk High
Rs55.25
52-wk Low
Rs32.95

Mercator Limited is engaged in sea and coastal freight water transport; renting and operational leasing of water-transport equipment without operator, and cargo handling Services. The Company's segments include Shipping, Offshore, and Coal Mining, Procurement/Trading and Logistics. The shipping activities are managed from India... (more)

Beta: 1.12
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs11,241.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 269.89
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 0.12

P/E (TTM): -- 13.27 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 13.09 11.32
ROE: -- 16.32 15.18

