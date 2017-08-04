MRF Ltd (MRF.NS)
MRF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
63,522.50INR
19 Oct 2017
63,522.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-147.85 (-0.23%)
Rs-147.85 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs63,670.40
Rs63,670.40
Open
Rs63,670.40
Rs63,670.40
Day's High
Rs63,898.70
Rs63,898.70
Day's Low
Rs63,207.00
Rs63,207.00
Volume
922
922
Avg. Vol
11,327
11,327
52-wk High
Rs74,147.50
Rs74,147.50
52-wk Low
Rs46,199.90
Rs46,199.90
About
MRF Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive tires, tubes and flaps, among others. The Company also manufactures rubber products, such as tread rubber and conveyor belt. It offers various categories of products, such as heavy duty trucks/bus tires, including SUPERLUG, NULUG, M-77 and SUPER LUG EX; light truck... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.87
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs269,408.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4.24
|Dividend:
|54.00
|Yield (%):
|0.16
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|36.89
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.65
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|5.58
|15.18
BRIEF-India's MRF Ltd June qtr profit down about 78 pct
* June quarter profit 1.07 billion rupees versus profit of 4.91 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-India's MRF seeks members' nod for appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as MD
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as managing director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uUXAHM) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's MRF March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 2.87 billion rupees