Marfrig Global Foods SA (MRFG3.SA)

Marfrig says U.S. sales represent 2 pct of beef exports SAO PAULO, June 23 Marfrig Global Foods SA said sales to the U.S. account for 2 percent of beef export proceeds and less than 1 percent of revenue at Brazil's No. 2 meatpacker.

UPDATE 2-Brazilian meatpacker JBS plans to sell $1.8 billion in assets SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed plans to sell assets worth $1.8 billion on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding units on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.

Brazil's Marfrig says subsidiary Keystone Foods filed for U.S. IPO SAO PAULO Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA said its subsidiary Keystone Foods has filed a request with the SEC for a U.S. initial public offering.