Merafe Resources Ltd (MRFJ.J)

MRFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

163.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.00 (+1.24%)
Prev Close
161.00
Open
158.00
Day's High
163.00
Day's Low
158.00
Volume
702,226
Avg. Vol
1,711,254
52-wk High
201.00
52-wk Low
108.00

Chart for

About

Merafe Resources Limited (Merafe), through its subsidiary, Merafe Ferrochrome and Mining Proprietary Limited (Merafe Ferrochrome) and through a pooling and sharing Venture with Glencore Operations South Africa Proprietary Limited (Glencore), participates in chrome mining and the beneficiation of chrome ore into ferrochrome. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.51
Market Cap(Mil.): R4,092.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,510.70
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 4.29

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.60 11.32
ROE: -- 3.56 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates