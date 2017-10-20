Merafe Resources Ltd (MRFJ.J)
MRFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
163.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.00 (+1.24%)
Prev Close
161.00
Open
158.00
Day's High
163.00
Day's Low
158.00
Volume
702,226
Avg. Vol
1,711,254
52-wk High
201.00
52-wk Low
108.00
About
Merafe Resources Limited (Merafe), through its subsidiary, Merafe Ferrochrome and Mining Proprietary Limited (Merafe Ferrochrome) and through a pooling and sharing Venture with Glencore Operations South Africa Proprietary Limited (Glencore), participates in chrome mining and the beneficiation of chrome ore into ferrochrome. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R4,092.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,510.70
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|4.29
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18