Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MRG_u.TO)
MRG_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
15.56CAD
20 Oct 2017
15.56CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+0.19%)
$0.03 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
$15.53
$15.53
Open
$15.50
$15.50
Day's High
$15.60
$15.60
Day's Low
$15.43
$15.43
Volume
12,569
12,569
Avg. Vol
20,055
20,055
52-wk High
$16.21
$16.21
52-wk Low
$12.40
$12.40
About
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust's investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT's assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$524.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|33.68
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|4.11
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.59
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.05
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|5.70
|15.18
BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential REIT, Morguard Corp complete acquisition of U.S. multi-suite residential property
Aug 18 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust :
BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential Reit basic FFO of $0.32 per unit
Aug 1 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
BRIEF-Morguard North American REIT says basic FFO of $0.30 per unit for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016.
May 2 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust