Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N)

Merck to cut 1,800 U.S. sales jobs, add 960 in chronic care Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc , moving to a new sales team structure in the United States, plans to cut 1,800 sales positions, while adding 960 jobs to a new chronic care sales force, the company said on Friday.

Merck cyber attack may cost insurers $275 million: Verisk's PCS NEW YORK Insurers could pay $275 million to cover the insured portion of drugmaker Merck & Co's loss from a cyber attack in June, according to a forecast by Verisk Analytics Inc's Property Claim Services (PCS) unit.

BRIEF-U.S. FDA accepts regulatory submission for lynparza * U.S. FDA accepts regulatory submission for lynparza® (olaparib) in metastatic breast cancer and grants priority review

BRIEF-Merck announces updated overall survival findings from Phase 3 trial of KEYTRUDA * Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) more than doubled median overall survival compared to chemotherapy after two years of follow up in first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with high levels of PD-L1

Astra and Merck win speedy review for Lynparza in breast cancer LONDON U.S. regulators have granted a priority review to AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza as a treatment for breast cancer, putting it on track for potential approval in the new disease area during the first quarter of 2018.

