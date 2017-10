Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA (MRL.MC)

BRIEF-Merlin Properties to pay gross dividend of 0,20 eur/shr * SAID ON MONDAY THE BOARD AGREED TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.20 EURO PER SHARE ON OCTOBER 25

BRIEF-Merlin Properties buys office building in Lisbon for 60.3 mln euros * SAID ON THURSDAY BUYS FROM NOVO BANCO OFFICE BUILDING IN LISBON FOR 60.3 MLN EUROS

BRIEF-Merlin Properties H1 net profit nearly doubles to 421.4 mln euros YoY * H1 TOTAL REVENUE 242.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 158.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Merlin to absorb two units in Spain * APPROVED ON TUESDAY INTEGRATION VIA MERGER OF ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLOTACIONES URBANAS ESPANOLAS AND CENTROS COMERCIALES METROPOLITANOS

BRIEF-Merlin buys its shares for 35 mln euros within divestment process carried out by Banco Popular * BUYS 0.70 PERCENT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL, WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF DIVESTMENT PROCESS CARRIED OUT BY BANCO POPULAR SA IN RELATION TO ITS STAKE IN MERLIN

BRIEF-Merlin Properties issues 600 mln euro unsecured bonds * SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAD AGREED TO ISSUE UNDER ITS EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAM AND FOLLOWING A BOOKBUILDING PROCESS, UNSUBORDINATED ORDINARY BONDS FOR 600 MILLION EUROS

BRIEF-Banco Popular launches sale of 2.86 pct of its stake in Merlin Properties * PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon: