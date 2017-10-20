Edition:
Melrose Industries PLC (MRON.L)

MRON.L on London Stock Exchange

224.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

3.10 (+1.40%)
Prev Close
221.50
Open
220.90
Day's High
224.60
Day's Low
220.30
Volume
8,015,474
Avg. Vol
9,473,905
52-wk High
261.95
52-wk Low
162.00

Chart for

About

Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in buying manufacturing businesses. The Company’s businesses include Nortek and Brush Turbogenerators. It operates through four segments: Energy, which includes the Brush business that is engaged in supplying energy industrial products; Air Management,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.56
Market Cap(Mil.): £4,359.94
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,941.20
Dividend: 1.40
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.39 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.92 11.32
ROE: -- 9.60 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates