Mr Price Group Ltd (MRPJ.J)

BRIEF-Mr Price says in first four months of FY2018 retail sales up 6.2 pct * FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018, RETAIL SALES GREW BY 6.2% TO R6.5BN

UPDATE 2-South Africa's Mr Price suffers first annual profit drop in 16 years * Retailer maintains dividend (Adds share price, analyst comment)

South Africa's Mr Price posts first annual profit drop in 16 years JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Mr Price Group Ltd posted a 12 percent drop in full-year earnings, the first drop in annual profit since 2001, as consumers struggle in a sluggish economy.