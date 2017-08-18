Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MRT_u.TO)
MRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.42CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.18 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
$14.60
Open
$14.60
Day's High
$14.60
Day's Low
$14.36
Volume
26,187
Avg. Vol
21,782
52-wk High
$16.04
52-wk Low
$13.42
About
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a Canada-based closed-end trust. The Trust's objective is to accumulate a Canadian portfolio of real estate assets and then manage the portfolio to generate steady, dependable returns to unitholders. It owns a real estate portfolio of approximately 50 commercial properties... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.03
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$874.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|60.63
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|6.66
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.52
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|15.18
BRIEF-Morguard Corp increases ownership position in Morguard REIT
* Morguard Corporation increases ownership position in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
BRIEF-Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q2 results
* Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces 2017 second quarter results