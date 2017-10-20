Edition:
Metro Inc (MRU.TO)

MRU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

40.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.09 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
$40.61
Open
$40.82
Day's High
$40.83
Day's Low
$40.59
Volume
376,749
Avg. Vol
571,809
52-wk High
$47.41
52-wk Low
$38.00

About

METRO INC. is engaged in food and pharmaceutical distribution. The Company operates under various grocery banners in the supermarket and discount segments. The Company operates or supplies a network of over 940 food stores under various banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Premiere Moisson, as... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.09
Market Cap(Mil.): $9,268.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 227.72
Dividend: 0.16
Yield (%): 1.60

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 37.36 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.92 11.32
ROE: -- 10.34 15.18

Latest News about MRU.TO

UPDATE 2-Metro reports sluggish quarterly sales growth

* Sales at Real hypermarkets helped by online push (Adds details, analyst comment)

Oct 20 2017

Metro reports sluggish quarterly sales growth

BERLIN, Oct 20 German retailer Metro reported that sales growth slowed in the final quarter of its 2016/17 fiscal year as like-for-like growth stalled in its wholesale stores in Germany and also slowed in its Real hypermarkets.

Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Metro Inc suspends advertising agreement with Éric Salvail​

* ‍metro Inc announces suspension of its advertising agreement with Éric Salvail​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Metro enters agreements to sell majority of its holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard

* Metro enters into agreements to sell the majority of its holding in alimentation Couche-Tard

Oct 11 2017

UPDATE 1-Canada's Metro to sell majority stake in Couche Tard for C$1.5 bln

Oct 11 Canada's Metro Inc said on Wednesday it would sell a major portion of its stake in Alimentation Couche Tard Inc to fund its C$4.5 billion acquisition of pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group.

Oct 11 2017

Canada's Metro to sell majority of its stake in Couche Tard

Oct 11 Canada's Metro Inc said on Wednesday it would sell the majority of its stake in convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc in three separate deals for C$57.17 per share, or about C$1.5 billion ($1.20 billion).

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Metro announces $400-mln investment in its Ontario distribution network

* Metro announces $400-million investment in its Ontario distribution network

Oct 11 2017

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 3

Oct 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Oct 03 2017

Metro Inc to buy Jean Coutu Group in $3.60 billion deal

Metro Inc, Canada's third biggest food retailer, said on Monday it would buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group for C$4.5 billion ($3.60 billion).

Oct 02 2017

UPDATE 2-Canada's Metro buys Jean Coutu for $3.6 bln to stave off looming risks

TORONTO, Oct 2 Metro Inc, Canada's third-biggest food retailer, on Monday agreed to buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group for C$4.5 billion ($3.6 billion) for cash and stock, paying what analysts said was a "steep" premium to protect against risks facing the retail sector.

Oct 02 2017
