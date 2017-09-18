Edition:
WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)

MRW.L on London Stock Exchange

235.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.30 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
234.90
Open
235.90
Day's High
236.00
Day's Low
234.40
Volume
7,260,407
Avg. Vol
10,505,833
52-wk High
254.40
52-wk Low
210.20

About

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.52
Market Cap(Mil.): £5,538.93
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,354.99
Dividend: 1.66
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 37.36 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.92 11.32
ROE: -- 10.34 15.18

Latest News about MRW.L

BRIEF-WM Morrison Supermarkets launches sterling and euro tender offer

* ‍TENDER OFFERS FOR SAFEWAY'S £200 MILLION 6.1 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2018, EUR 700 MILLION 2.250 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2020, £400 MILLION 3.5 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2026​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 18 2017

Asda profit fell 11.5 percent in 2016

LONDON Asda, the British supermarket business of U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart , reported an 11.5 percent drop in profit in 2016, a performance it said was "behind expectations".

Aug 02 2017

BRIEF-WM Morrison Supermarkets to partner with Mccoll's

* INITIALLY MORRISONS WILL SUPPLY C.1,000 MCCOLL'S CONVENIENCE SHOPS AND 350 NEWSAGENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Aug 01 2017
