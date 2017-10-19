Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)
78.81USD
20 Oct 2017
$0.90 (+1.16%)
$77.91
$78.32
$78.96
$78.22
6,839,179
6,647,320
$78.96
$56.66
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$608,053.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7,715.43
|Dividend:
|0.42
|Yield (%):
|2.13
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.27
|15.18
Microsoft expands rural U.S. campaign with Green Bay Packers tie-up
SAN FRANCISCO Microsoft Corp has teamed up with the National Football League's Green Bay Packers in a $10 million partnership intended to spur tech innovation in Wisconsin, the software company said on Thursday.
BRIEF-EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry
* EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft
A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.
UPDATE 1-Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft
Oct 18 A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.
Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft
Oct 18 A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.
Exclusive: Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack in 2013
Microsoft Corp's secret internal database for tracking bugs in its own software was broken into by a highly sophisticated hacking group more than four years ago, according to five former employees, in only the second known breach of such a corporate database.
RPT-INSIGHT-Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack in 2013
Oct 17 Microsoft Corp's secret internal database for tracking bugs in its own software was broken into by a highly sophisticated hacking group more than four years ago, according to five former employees, in only the second known breach of such a corporate database.
INSIGHT-Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack in 2013
Oct 17 Microsoft Corp's secret internal database for tracking bugs in its own software was broken into by a highly sophisticated hacking group more than four years ago, according to five former employees, in only the second known breach of such a corporate database.
BRIEF-Microsoft nominates two new members to its board of directors
* Microsoft - announced two nominations to its board of directors
BRIEF-Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 2017 total compensation was $20.0 million
* Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's FY 2017 total compensation was $20.0 million versus $17.7 million FY 2016 - SEC filing
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Sony Corp (6758.T)
|¥4,237
|+12.00
|Nintendo Co., Ltd (7974.T)
|¥43,620
|+90.00
|Apple Inc. (AAPL.OQ)
|$156.25
|+0.27
|HP Inc (HPQ.N)
|$22.02
|+0.06
|International Business Machines Corp. (IBM.N)
|$162.07
|+1.17
|Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN.OQ)
|$982.91
|-3.70
|Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO.OQ)
|$34.25
|+0.50
|Oracle Corporation (ORCL.N)
|$49.25
|-0.10
|BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO)
|$14.02
|0.00
|Altaba Inc (AABA.OQ)
|$67.51
|+0.06