Marshalls PLC (MSLH.L)

BRIEF-Marshalls Plc buys CPM Group for total cash consideration of 38.3 mln stg​ * ‍acquisition of CPM group limited for a total cash consideration of £38.3m​

Breakingviews - These retail chains can resist the Amazon vortex NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Amazon vortex won’t suck in everyone. That's the verdict of investors in the retail sector. Among potential competitors to the e-commerce juggernaut founded by Jeff Bezos, some – including Ross Stores, Home Depot and AutoZone – may have the wherewithal to withstand Amazon. The market is conferring on them valuations commensurate with, or better than, the one accorded to Amazon.

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-TJX among few bright spots in glum U.S. retail sector (Aug. 15) Aug 15 TJX Cos Inc's quarterly performance was one of the few bright spots in the gloomy U.S. retail environment, proving that the company's off-price business model was luring shoppers even as competition from Amazon.com Inc intensifies.

TJX among few bright spots in glum U.S. retail sector TJX Cos Inc's quarterly performance was one of the few bright spots in the gloomy U.S. retail environment, proving that the company's off-price business model was luring shoppers even as competition from Amazon.com Inc intensifies.

Off-price retailer TJX posts better-than-expected comparable sales Aug 15 TJX Cos Inc, the owner of off-price retail chains T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, reported a better-than-expected increase in quarterly sales at established stores as discounts attracted more shoppers.

S&P 500, Dow end session flat, tech boosts Nasdaq NEW YORK The S&P 500 and the Dow ended Tuesday's session flat after mixed economic data and retail earnings, while the Nasdaq had another record close with help from technology stocks. |

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow end session flat, tech boosts Nasdaq * Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)

US STOCKS-S&P 500 falls on mixed data, Nasdaq helped by tech stocks * Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)

TJX's slow comparable-sales growth adds to retail gloom TJX Cos Inc , the owner of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores, posted its slowest comparable-store sales growth in more than 10 quarters and forecast a disappointing current-quarter profit, adding to the gloom in the retail industry.