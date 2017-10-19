ArcelorMittal SA (MT.AS)

ArcelorMittal offers EU concessions over Ilva BRUSSELS Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has offered concessions in a bid to allay EU antitrust concerns over its planned takeover of Italian steel plant Ilva, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Thursday.

TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-Sept copper, steel, zinc output rises ALMATY, Oct 17 Kazakhstan's January-September refined copper output rose 2.9 percent year-on-year and crude steel output jumped 8.7 percent, while refined zinc production inched up 0.1 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the fol

Thyssenkrupp unions fear loss of rights in Tata deal structure BERLIN, Oct 5 Labour bosses at Germany's Thyssenkrupp said workers' legal say in strategic decisions at the corporate level could be diluted in the planned holding structure for the new venture with India's Tata Steel .

UPDATE 2-ArcelorMittal plans $1 bln Mexico investment by 2020 -chairman MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, will invest $1 billion in Mexico over the next three years, in part to boost its North American trade operations, the company said on Thursday.

Enel power plant seized in illegal waste investigation MILAN An Italian judge has ordered the seizure of a power plant run by Italy's biggest utility Enel in the south of the country as part of an investigation into illegal waste, the company said on Thursday.