Edition:
United States

Metair Investments Ltd (MTAJ.J)

MTAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,922.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

100.00 (+5.49%)
Prev Close
1,822.00
Open
1,815.00
Day's High
1,922.00
Day's Low
1,815.00
Volume
1,072,867
Avg. Vol
223,142
52-wk High
2,600.00
52-wk Low
1,731.00

Chart for

About

Metair Investments Limited is a South Africa-based company, which manages an international portfolio of companies that manufacture and supply automotive components, and energy storage solutions for local and export automotive and industrial markets. It operates through two segments: energy storage and automotive components. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.77
Market Cap(Mil.): R3,824.51
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 198.99
Dividend: 70.00
Yield (%): 3.64

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.41 11.32
ROE: -- 9.55 15.18

Latest News about MTAJ.J

BRIEF-Metair Investments finalizes new repayment structure for maturing preference shares​

* HAS FINALISED A NEW REPAYMENT STRUCTURE FOR ITS MATURING PREFERENCE SHARES, WHILE CONTINUING TO SECURE LONG TERM LIQUIDITY ​

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Metair Investments reports HY HEPS of 114 cents

* CONDENSED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017

Aug 17 2017

BRIEF-Metair sees HY HEPS between 105.6-114.8 pct higher

* HY HEPS TO BE BETWEEN 105.6-114.8 PCT HIGHER (BETWEEN 111-116 CENTS PER SHARE) VERSUS 54 CENTS PER SHARE FOR PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD

Jul 26 2017
» More MTAJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates