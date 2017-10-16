Metair Investments Ltd (MTAJ.J)

BRIEF-Metair Investments finalizes new repayment structure for maturing preference shares​ * HAS FINALISED A NEW REPAYMENT STRUCTURE FOR ITS MATURING PREFERENCE SHARES, WHILE CONTINUING TO SECURE LONG TERM LIQUIDITY ​

BRIEF-Metair Investments reports HY HEPS of 114 cents * CONDENSED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017