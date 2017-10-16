Metair Investments Ltd (MTAJ.J)
MTAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,922.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Metair Investments Limited is a South Africa-based company, which manages an international portfolio of companies that manufacture and supply automotive components, and energy storage solutions for local and export automotive and industrial markets. It operates through two segments: energy storage and automotive components. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.77
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R3,824.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|198.99
|Dividend:
|70.00
|Yield (%):
|3.64
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.55
|15.18
BRIEF-Metair Investments finalizes new repayment structure for maturing preference shares
* HAS FINALISED A NEW REPAYMENT STRUCTURE FOR ITS MATURING PREFERENCE SHARES, WHILE CONTINUING TO SECURE LONG TERM LIQUIDITY
BRIEF-Metair Investments reports HY HEPS of 114 cents
* CONDENSED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017
BRIEF-Metair sees HY HEPS between 105.6-114.8 pct higher
* HY HEPS TO BE BETWEEN 105.6-114.8 PCT HIGHER (BETWEEN 111-116 CENTS PER SHARE) VERSUS 54 CENTS PER SHARE FOR PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD