MM Group for Industry and International Trade SAE (MTIE.CA)

MTIE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

11.20EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-0.28 (-2.44%)
Prev Close
£11.48
Open
£11.50
Day's High
£11.63
Day's Low
£11.16
Volume
221,612
Avg. Vol
526,233
52-wk High
£11.98
52-wk Low
£6.00

Chart for

About

MM Group for Industry & International Trade, part of the Mohamed Mahmoud Sons Group, is an Egypt-based company that is primarily engaged in three main activities: the supply of seamless pipes for oil pipeline, waterline and natural gas line projects; the import and distribution of agricultural tractors, earth-moving equipment... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £4,546.08
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 396.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.07 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.54 11.32
ROE: -- 11.39 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates