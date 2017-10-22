MM Group for Industry and International Trade SAE (MTIE.CA)
MTIE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
11.20EGP
22 Oct 2017
11.20EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£-0.28 (-2.44%)
£-0.28 (-2.44%)
Prev Close
£11.48
£11.48
Open
£11.50
£11.50
Day's High
£11.63
£11.63
Day's Low
£11.16
£11.16
Volume
221,612
221,612
Avg. Vol
526,233
526,233
52-wk High
£11.98
£11.98
52-wk Low
£6.00
£6.00
About
MM Group for Industry & International Trade, part of the Mohamed Mahmoud Sons Group, is an Egypt-based company that is primarily engaged in three main activities: the supply of seamless pipes for oil pipeline, waterline and natural gas line projects; the import and distribution of agricultural tractors, earth-moving equipment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£4,546.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|396.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18