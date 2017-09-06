Edition:
Mullen Group Ltd (MTL.TO)

About

Mullen Group Ltd is a Canada-based supplier of trucking and logistics services. It operates through two operating segments: Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment consists of over 10 Business Units, offering a range of truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) general freight services to customers...

Latest News about MTL.TO

BRIEF-TRAKOPOLIS RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM MULLEN GROUP

* TRAKOPOLIS IOT CORP SAYS ‍RECEIVED A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM MULLEN GROUP TO ADVANCE ONGOING DEVELOPMENT OF A LOGISTICS PLATFORM CALLED MOVEITONLINE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 06 2017

BRIEF-Mullen Group Ltd announces acquisition of RDK Transportation

* Mullen Group Ltd announces acquisition of RDK Transportation Co Inc

Sep 05 2017

BRIEF-Mullen Group reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.19

* Mullen Group Ltd. reports second quarter financial results including record trucking/logistics segment revenue

Jul 24 2017
More MTL.TO News

