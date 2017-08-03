MTN Group Ltd (MTNJ.J)

UPDATE 3-MTN returns to first-half profit after turbulent 2016 JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 MTN Group, Africa's biggest mobile phone operator, on Thursday returned to profit in the first half of the year, helping the company to move on from a turbulent 2016 that highlighted the risks of its emerging markets strategy.

BRIEF-MTN Group says on track to meet FY 2017 guidance * MTN GROUP LTD - ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 (FY2017) GUIDANCE COMMUNICATED IN MARCH 2017

BRIEF-MTN Group expects interim 2017 basic HEPS between 210-230 cents * SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED THAT MTN EXPECTS TO REPORT INTERIM 2017 BASIC HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN 210 CENTS AND 230 CENTS

Guinea Bissau reaches $47 million deal on submarine cable BISSAU Guinea Bissau has agreed a memorandum of understanding with the World Bank, Orange and MTN for a $47 million project to link the country to a submarine telecoms cable connecting Africa with Europe, the government said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-MTN expects to report improvement of at least 20 pct in HY 2017 HEPS, EPS * Expects to report an improvement of at least 20% in both headline earnings per share (HEPS) and earnings per share (EPS) for HY ended 30 June 2017​

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Naspers in talks with MTN over pay-TV deal JOHANNESBURG, May 22 South African broadcaster Naspers is in talks with MTN Group to supply pay-TV content to the mobile operator's subscribers, Naspers said on Monday.

