MTN Group Ltd (MTNJ.J)

MTNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,468.54ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

19.54 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
12,449.00
Open
12,390.00
Day's High
12,600.00
Day's Low
12,390.00
Volume
2,955,106
Avg. Vol
6,085,670
52-wk High
13,495.00
52-wk Low
10,476.00

MTN Group Limited (MTN) is a mobile operator. The Company offers consumer, digital and business services. It operates in three regions: South and East Africa (SEA), West and Central Africa (WECA) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). It also operates in Kenya and Namibia. It offers voice, data and digital services to... (more)

Beta: 0.65
Market Cap(Mil.): R235,816.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,884.27
Dividend: 250.00
Yield (%): 5.59

P/E (TTM): -- 54.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.09 11.32
ROE: -- 9.78 15.18

UPDATE 3-MTN returns to first-half profit after turbulent 2016

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 MTN Group, Africa's biggest mobile phone operator, on Thursday returned to profit in the first half of the year, helping the company to move on from a turbulent 2016 that highlighted the risks of its emerging markets strategy.

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-MTN Group says on track to meet FY 2017 guidance

* MTN GROUP LTD - ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 (FY2017) GUIDANCE COMMUNICATED IN MARCH 2017

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-MTN Group expects interim 2017 basic HEPS between 210-230 cents

* SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED THAT MTN EXPECTS TO REPORT INTERIM 2017 BASIC HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN 210 CENTS AND 230 CENTS

Jul 27 2017

Guinea Bissau reaches $47 million deal on submarine cable

BISSAU Guinea Bissau has agreed a memorandum of understanding with the World Bank, Orange and MTN for a $47 million project to link the country to a submarine telecoms cable connecting Africa with Europe, the government said on Wednesday.

Jul 19 2017

BRIEF-MTN expects to report improvement of at least 20 pct in HY 2017 HEPS, EPS

* Expects to report an improvement of at least 20% in both headline earnings per share (HEPS) and earnings per share (EPS) for HY ended 30 June 2017​

Jul 14 2017

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Naspers in talks with MTN over pay-TV deal

JOHANNESBURG, May 22 South African broadcaster Naspers is in talks with MTN Group to supply pay-TV content to the mobile operator's subscribers, Naspers said on Monday.

May 22 2017

UPDATE 1-South Africa's MTN to invest $295 mln in Iranian Net broadband network

JOHANNESBURG, May 8 South Africa's MTN Group has agreed to invest more than $295 million in Iranian Net, a fixed line broadband network in which it is to buy an initial 49 percent stake.

May 08 2017
