Mitie Group PLC (MTO.L)

BRIEF-British outsourcing company Mitie wins Scottish contracts worth 50 mln stg * MITIE’S PROPERTY MANAGEMENT BUSINESS HAS BEEN AWARDED A NUMBER OF SOCIAL HOUSING CONTRACTS IN SCOTLAND‍​

BRIEF-‍Standard Life Aberdeen portfolio raises stake in Mitie to 8.08 pct - filing * ‍STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC AFFILIATED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT​ PORTFOLIO RAISES STAKE IN MITIE TO 8.08 PERCENT FROM 6.24 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER - FILING Further company coverage:

UPDATE 2-Britain's Mitie may cut 480 jobs, raises clean-up costs * Shares pare early losses (Adds Unite statement, analyst comment, updates shares)

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 29 Aug 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 35 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.71 percent ahead of the cash market open.

UK financial watchdog investigates Mitie over September profit warning Aug 29 Britain's financial watchdog is investigating outsourcing company Mitie Group over the "timeliness" of a profit warning last September and the preparation and content of its financial information, the company said on Tuesday.

UK watchdog probes Mitie's accounts for two years July 31 Britain's accounting watchdog said on Monday it was investigating Deloitte LLP's audits of two of the annual financial statements of Mitie Group Plc , the outsourcing company that issued a string of profit warnings last year.