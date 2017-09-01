Edition:
MTU Aero Engines AG (MTXGn.DE)

MTXGn.DE on Xetra

135.70EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.20 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
€135.50
Open
€135.45
Day's High
€137.00
Day's Low
€135.40
Volume
136,110
Avg. Vol
131,693
52-wk High
€139.15
52-wk Low
€89.11

About

MTU Aero Engines AG, formerly Mtu Aero Engines Holding AG, is a Germany-based manufacturer of military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and stationary gas turbines. The Company operates in two segments: Commercial Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM)And Spare Parts and Commercial Maintenance, Repair and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.80
Market Cap(Mil.): €7,056.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 52.00
Dividend: 1.90
Yield (%): 1.40

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 59.04 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.88 11.32
ROE: -- 13.79 15.18

Latest News about MTXGn.DE

German stocks - Factors to watch on September 1

FRANKFURT, Sept 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

Sep 01 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on July 28

FRANKFURT, July 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

Jul 28 2017

Airbus, MTU seek stake in future helicopter with 6 other German firms

BUECKEBURG, Germany, July 5 Airbus Helicopters Deutschland and engine maker MTU Aero Engines on Wednesday announced they had teamed up with six other German firms to push for a role in managing and maintaining a future German military heavy-lift helicopter.

Jul 05 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 4

FRANKFURT, May 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.

May 04 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 3

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0600 GMT.

May 03 2017

MTU Aero Engines beats forecasts thanks to maintenance division

BERLIN, April 28 German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines reported a better than expected 19.6 percent rise in first quarter profit, driven by its business maintaining commercial jet engines. The company, whose customers include planemakers Boeing , Airbus and Bombardier, reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 157 million euros ($170.6 million), against average analyst expectations for 140 million euros.

Apr 28 2017
