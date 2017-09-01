MTU Aero Engines AG (MTXGn.DE)
German stocks - Factors to watch on September 1
FRANKFURT, Sept 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
German stocks - Factors to watch on July 28
FRANKFURT, July 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
Airbus, MTU seek stake in future helicopter with 6 other German firms
BUECKEBURG, Germany, July 5 Airbus Helicopters Deutschland and engine maker MTU Aero Engines on Wednesday announced they had teamed up with six other German firms to push for a role in managing and maintaining a future German military heavy-lift helicopter.
German stocks - Factors to watch on May 4
FRANKFURT, May 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.
German stocks - Factors to watch on May 3
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0600 GMT.
MTU Aero Engines beats forecasts thanks to maintenance division
BERLIN, April 28 German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines reported a better than expected 19.6 percent rise in first quarter profit, driven by its business maintaining commercial jet engines. The company, whose customers include planemakers Boeing , Airbus and Bombardier, reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 157 million euros ($170.6 million), against average analyst expectations for 140 million euros.