MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO)

MTY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

49.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.19 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
$49.26
Open
$49.00
Day's High
$49.45
Day's Low
$49.00
Volume
9,642
Avg. Vol
19,080
52-wk High
$53.20
52-wk Low
$44.75

MTY Food Group Inc is a Canada-based company, which franchises and operates quick-service restaurants. The Company operates in four segments: Franchising, which includes revenue from royalties, supplier contributions, franchise fees, rent, and the construction and renovation of restaurants; Corporate, which includes the direct... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,056.97
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 21.37
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 0.93

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 74.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.84 11.32
ROE: -- 12.60 15.18

Latest News about MTY.TO

BRIEF-MTY reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.71

* MTY reports results for the third quarter of its 2017 fiscal period

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-MTY reports Q2 earnings per share $0.80

* MTY reports results for the second quarter of its 2017 fiscal period

Jul 10 2017

BRIEF-MTY Food Group to acquire assets of Dagwoods Sandwichs and Salads

* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads

Jun 20 2017

BRIEF-MTY enters into an agreement to acquire assets of Houston Avenue Bar & Grill and Industria Pizzeria + Bar

* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of houston avenue bar & grill and industria pizzeria + bar

Jun 12 2017

BRIEF-MTY Enters acquires assets of Steak Frites St-Paul and Giorgio Ristorante

* MTY Enters acquires the assets of Steak Frites St-Paul and Giorgio Ristorante

May 08 2017

BRIEF-MTY enters to acquire the assets of The Works

* MTY Food Group Inc - deal for for an estimated consideration of $8.0 million

May 08 2017
