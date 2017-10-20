Edition:
United States

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA (MULT3.SA)

MULT3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

74.81BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.39 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
R$ 75.20
Open
R$ 75.20
Day's High
R$ 76.63
Day's Low
R$ 74.81
Volume
728,900
Avg. Vol
740,251
52-wk High
R$ 79.23
52-wk Low
R$ 53.88

Chart for

About

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the real estate sector. The Company's activities are divided into four business segments: Rental, Real estate, Projects and Management. The Rental division focuses on leasing of shopping malls and their parking lots. The Real estate division... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.72
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 14,093.85
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 188.40
Dividend: 0.33
Yield (%): 0.84

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 11.32
ROE: -- 10.89 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates