Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd (MURJ.J)

Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited is a multinational company, which focuses on delivering project engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations and maintenance solutions. The Company delivers its solutions into three market sectors: oil & gas; metals & minerals and power & water. Its segments include... (more)

UPDATE 1-Murray & Roberts earnings drop on losses in Middle East

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 South African engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts reported a 59 percent fall in full-year earnings on Wednesday due to losses in its Middle East business and a settlement with the South African government.

Aug 23 2017

Murray & Roberts' FY earnings slump on Middle East business

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 South African engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts reported a 59 percent fall in full-year earnings on Wednesday due to a loss incurred in its Middle East business and a settlement with South Africa's government.

Aug 23 2017

BRIEF-Murray & Roberts acquires further stake in Bombela Concession

* BOUYGUES AND BOMBARDIER AGREED TO SELL 8.5% EACH TO MURRAY & ROBERTS, INCREASING ITS SHAREHOLDING IN BCC TO 50%

Aug 22 2017

South Africa's Murray and Roberts to exit Middle East

JOHANNESBURG, May 8 South Africa's Murray and Roberts (M&R) will exit the Middle East as part of its 314 million rand ($23 million) disposal of its infrastructure and building business, it said on Monday.

May 08 2017
