Music Broadcast Ltd (MUSI.NS)
MUSI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
386.45INR
19 Oct 2017
386.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.75 (+0.45%)
Rs1.75 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
Rs384.70
Rs384.70
Open
Rs380.00
Rs380.00
Day's High
Rs387.45
Rs387.45
Day's Low
Rs375.00
Rs375.00
Volume
6,864
6,864
Avg. Vol
42,680
42,680
52-wk High
Rs415.00
Rs415.00
52-wk Low
Rs333.50
Rs333.50
About
Music Broadcast Limited, formerly known as Music Broadcast Pvt Ltd, owns and operates Radio City 91.1FM, which is a frequency modulation (FM) radio brand, and PlanetRadioCity.com, which is a music portal. Apart from Radio City Fun Ka Antenna, PlanetRadiocity.com has around 20 other Web radio streams, which include Radio City... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs21,963.24
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|57.05
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.92
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.35
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.98
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Music Broadcast June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 108.4 million rupees versus 76.2 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Music Broadcast March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 45 million rupees versus 117.5 million rupees year ago