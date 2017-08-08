Edition:
United States

Muthoot Finance Ltd (MUTT.NS)

MUTT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

499.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.30 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs502.90
Open
Rs504.45
Day's High
Rs505.00
Day's Low
Rs496.95
Volume
46,582
Avg. Vol
723,272
52-wk High
Rs525.50
52-wk Low
Rs262.00

Chart for

About

Muthoot Finance Limited is a gold financing company. The Company is a non-banking financial company (NBFC), which is engaged in providing loan (financing) against collateral of gold jewelry. The Company operates through two segments: Financing and Power Generation. The Company provides personal and business loans (secured by... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.88
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs199,623.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 399.57
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 2.40

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 57.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.28 11.32
ROE: -- 11.65 15.18

Latest News about MUTT.NS

BRIEF-Muthoot Finance to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India)

* Says to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India) via purchase of 8.8 million shares aggregating to INR 387.2 million

Aug 08 2017

BRIEF-India's Muthoot Finance June-qtr profit up about 30 pct

* Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 3.29 billion rupees

Aug 08 2017

BRIEF-India's Muthoot Finance March-qtr net PAT rises

* March quarter total income from operations 17.10 billion rupees

May 18 2017
» More MUTT.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates