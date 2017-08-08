Muthoot Finance Ltd (MUTT.NS)
MUTT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
499.60INR
19 Oct 2017
499.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.30 (-0.66%)
Rs-3.30 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs502.90
Rs502.90
Open
Rs504.45
Rs504.45
Day's High
Rs505.00
Rs505.00
Day's Low
Rs496.95
Rs496.95
Volume
46,582
46,582
Avg. Vol
723,272
723,272
52-wk High
Rs525.50
Rs525.50
52-wk Low
Rs262.00
Rs262.00
About
Muthoot Finance Limited is a gold financing company. The Company is a non-banking financial company (NBFC), which is engaged in providing loan (financing) against collateral of gold jewelry. The Company operates through two segments: Financing and Power Generation. The Company provides personal and business loans (secured by... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.88
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs199,623.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|399.57
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|2.40
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|57.92
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.28
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.65
|15.18
BRIEF-Muthoot Finance to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India)
* Says to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India) via purchase of 8.8 million shares aggregating to INR 387.2 million
BRIEF-India's Muthoot Finance June-qtr profit up about 30 pct
* Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 3.29 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's Muthoot Finance March-qtr net PAT rises
* March quarter total income from operations 17.10 billion rupees